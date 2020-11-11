Daniels, Lois M.

WALWORTH/PALMYRA: Passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 94. Lois was born on July 6, 1926 to the late Sanford W. and Clara “Gunkler” Miller. She was predeceased by her husband Francis E. Daniels on January 26, 2005; survived by her sister-in-law Dottie (Edgar) Duckett, many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Lois worked for many years with Garlock Technologies in Palmyra. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a longtime member of Western Presbyterian Church. Lois will be remembered for being a caring person who was a consistent, and bountiful, contributor to the food shelf and actively participated with “cereal Sunday” . Family and friends are invited to offer their condolences during an hour of visitation, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 12:30-1:30PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 123 East Jackson Street, Palmyra, NY 14522. All visitors must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. A private funeral service will follow with interment at Palmyra Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to the Western Presbyterian Church, 101 East Main Street, Palmyra, NY 14522. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.