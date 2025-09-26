Dann, John Michael

NEWARK: John Michael Dann died at home on September 15,2025. He was born on June 24,1950 in Elmira, NY oldest child of John Hopkins Dann and Bertha Marie Dann. He graduated from Southside High School in 1968, Alfred University in 1972, and SUNY Oswego in 1981 with a MA in Education.

??????????

In 1972, John began his lifelong career teaching senior English at Lyons Jr Sr High School in Lyons, NY. John received numerous local and NYS teaching awards during his time there. However, his favorite awards came from his students when they dedicated their yearbooks to him 3 times. He was a charismatic teacher who instilled a love of reading, challenged their critical thinking and writing skills, and encouraged them to have meaningful discussions. “Mr. Dann” was loved by his students for his story telling which had humorous and powerful life lessons for them.

John’s favorite hobby was fly fishing and tying flies. He pursued his fly fishing in numerous NYS trout streams such as Spring Creek and Oatka, as well as traveling as far as Yellowstone, & Alaska to purse his passion. His adventures fly fishing for trout and salmon in Alaska were highlighted in Salmon, Trout and Steelheader magazine alongside his many published magazine articles.

One of the highlights of his life came as he got the opportunity to get on stage and sing with his childhood hero Sir Paul McCartney during the summer of 2014.

In 1974 John married Susan Aspinwall and together they raised their two children, Kelly and Alexander, in Newark, NY.

He is survived by his beloved children, daughter Kelly Dann Thompson (Steve Thompson) and son Alexander Dann, mother of their children Susan Aspinwall, his five grandchildren: Cameron & Sage Dann, Emelia, Roman, and Flora Thompson. His siblings: Curt Dann, Scott Dann, and Suzanne Caggiano. He was predeceased by his parents: John & Bertha Marie Dann, his sister, Barbara Dann and brother, Bruce Dann.

Funeral Services will be held at Paul Murphy Funeral Home at 127 East Miller St, Newark, NY on Oct. 28, 2025 at 10am.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com