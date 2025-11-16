Dapolito, Doreen Ann (nee’ Carter)

ROCHESTER/NEWARK: Thursday, November 13, 2025 on her 81st birthday.Doreen was born in Rochester, NY on November 13, 1944. She was the daughter of John and Bernice (Klos) Carter; granddaughter of John and Lottie Klos and Georger and Frances Carter.

She attended St. Stanislaus grammar school and graduated from Nazareth Academy High School.

She was predeceased by the father of her children, Angelo Dapolito of Clyde, NY and their daughter Lori; brother, Earl “Skip” and sister, Cindy; special friends, Leo Pascalar, and Shelby Aldridge.

Doreen is survived by her children, William, Jon (Amy), Timothy, and Michelle (Robert Elmer), sister, Sharon (Henry) Hahn; nine grandchildren, ten great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, special friends, Linda, Lynn and Sally and the memory of all the fur children and animals she loved and gave homes to.

Friends may call 11AM-12noon, Wednesday, November 19th at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Avenue., Webster, NY 14580, after which, her burial will take place at a graveside service at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rochester, NY.

Memorial donations may be made in Doreen’s Memory to the HUMANE SOCIETY OF WAYNE COUNTY: 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 or a charity of your choice.