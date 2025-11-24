Dapolito, Joanne D.

CLYDE: Joanne Dinsmore Dapolito, 94, of Clyde, passed away on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Friends may call on Monday, December 1, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Baris Funeral Home, 87 West Genesee St., Clyde, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am, Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 114 Sodus St., Clyde, NY with a burial to follow at St. John’s Cemetery.

Joanne was born on December 12, 1930, to the late Frank and Ethel (Williams) Dinsmore. She was a graduate of Clyde Central School, Auburn Community College, and Nazareth College of Rochester. Joanne was employed by the New York State Office of Mental Retardation working as a Recreation Therapist, ICF Program Manager, and at the time of her retirement, a Standards Compliance Analyst.

Joanne was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church and a member of the Top of the Hill Retirees Club.

Joanne is survived by her sons, Jeffery (Susan), Lawrence and Daniel (Veronica); grandchildren Mollie, Jacob (Molly), Joseph, and Abigail; great grandchildren Maeve and Cora; her brother, George, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Dapolito, Jr., in 1994, as well as her siblings Agnes (Paul) McLenithen, John (Charmion) Dinsmore, Margaret (John) Wood, Ellen Dinsmore, and sister-in-law, Mary Helen Dinsmore.

In lieu of flowers, contribution in Joanne’s memory may be made to the Clyde-Savannah Public Library, 204 Glasgow St., Clyde, NY 14433.

www.barisfuneralhome.com