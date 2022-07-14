Darron, Carlyle G. 

WALWORTH: Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at age 95. Beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Doris; sister Helen Schultz (just 24 hours prior) and his parents, Leigh and Eva Darron. Survived by his children Jacqueline Hansen (Roger), Linda Yale (Tom) and Richard Darron (Karen). Cherished Grandpa to 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grand-children. In addition, survived by nieces, nephews, and many loyal friends.

Carlyle was born in Walworth and resided there for his entire 95-year adventure through life. He graduated from the Walworth Academy High School. Carlyle and Doris raised their 3 children at the original Pillar Hill dairy farm on Walworth-Penfield Road. He was a respected dairy farmer, earning recognition for showing his award-winning cattle for 75 years at the Wayne County Fair. He always had ponies, or horses, around the farm and bred Sheltie dogs for 65 years. He was proud to serve his community as Walworth Town Supervisor for 8 years, was a charter member of the West Walworth Fire Department and a lifelong member of the Walworth United Methodist Church. He served on numerous boards throughout the years, including Agway, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Wayne County Soil and Water and the Walworth Planning Board. He was an active member of the Wayne County Holstein Association.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 2-5pm, at the Murphy Funeral and Cremation Chapel, 1040 Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Carlyle will be offered at 11am on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the Walworth United Methodist Church, 3679 Main Street, Walworth, NY 14568.

The family wishes to thank Terri Bell-Sorce for her wonderful care and assistance over the past 3 years.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Walworth United Methodist Church, 3679 Main Street, Walworth NY 14568, the West Walworth Fire Department 3870 W Walworth Rd, Macedon, NY 14502 or Wayne County Fair, P.O. Box 85, Palmyra, NY 14522. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.