Darron, Doris V. 

WALWORTH: Passed on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Anna Vane; sister, Marion Woods; and brother Norman Vane. Survived by her husband of 69 years, Carlyle; children, Jacqueline (Roger) Hansen, Linda (Thomas) Yale and Richard (Karen) Darron; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Helen Schultz, many nieces and nephews. Doris' most cherished title was "Grandma". Doris graduated from Webster High School. She married Carlyle in April 1951 and moved to Walworth where they raised their three children. She was a loving wife and business partner, helping in the operation of the Pillar Hill dairy farm and during the years when Carlyle was serving his community as the Town Supervisor. She was a meticulous bookkeeper and enjoyed her years working at Webster Lumber. Interment will be private due to the COVID-19 restrictions. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to the Walworth United Methodist Church, 3679 Main Street, Walworth, NY 14568 where Doris regularly attended.