Dates, Janet Stoker

STERLING/RED CREEK: Age 90, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Rochester General Hospital. She was born in the Town of Scott, Cortland County to the late Herbert Stoker and May Dever Stoker. She graduated from Homer Central School in 1948, and then completed her nursing training from Auburn Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She married Robert “Bob” Dates on June 13, 1953. They lived on Sterling Station Road where they raised their six children. She worked for Cayuga County as a registered nurse for over 25 years retiring in 1992. Janet is predeceased by her husband Bob Dates in 1975, a grandson Trevor Michallow in 1998, and a sister Martha Wagner in 2017. She is survived by her children Denise (Gary) Van Norstrand of Red Creek, Debbie (Paul) Rigdon of Colorado, Terri (John) Allen of Rose, Kim (Tom) Michallow of Ohio, Bob (Paola Antenucci) Dates of Rochester, and Michael (Lisa) Dates of Auburn. Surviving grandchildren are Kelly (Frank) Perkins, Kain Van Norstrand, Tim Allen, Matthew (Tracy) Michallow, Kylie Rigdon, Elise Dates and Ryan Dates, and two great-granddaughters, Elissa Perkins and Megan Perkins. Janet will be fondly remembered for her love of reading, John Wayne westerns, stories from the good ole days and how she was from “The Greatest Generation.” No calling hours and a private graveside service will be held at Springbrook Cemetery, Sterling. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Janet’s memory to: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.