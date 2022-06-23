Datthyn, Jacob I. 

SODUS: Age 96, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday June 21st, 2022. He was born on June 24th, 1925, in Oswego, NY to Jacob & Suzanna Datthyn. Jacob was predeceased by his wife, Hilda; parents, Jacob & Suzanna Datthyn; siblings, Abraham, Madeline, Isaac, Donald and Kenneth. He is survived by his daughter, Bette (Daniel) Palermo; grandson’s, Peter Sperlazza Jr. and Russell Sperlazza; sister, Joann Murry; nephew, Steven (Karen) Datthyn and children; best friends, Ron Baker and Cliff DeMay; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Lorrie Morahan.

Jacob was a dedicated and hard-working farmer for most of his life. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved his family and friends. He also served his country proudly during World War II. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Friends and family are invited to call 6:00pm-8:00pm Monday, June 27th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. A Graveside Service with military honors will be held 11:00am Tuesday, June 28th at the Marion Cemetery on Buffalo St. in Marion, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com Contributions may be made in his memory to: First Reformed Church of Sodus, 18 Maple Ave, Sodus, NY 14551 or to: STAC, 5496 Brick Schoolhouse Road, N. Rose, NY 14516