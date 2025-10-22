What are you looking for?

Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Datthyn, Susan Olney

October 22, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

November 4, 1941 – October 20, 2025

NEW LONDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE/SODUS,:

Susan Olney Datthyn, beloved wife, mother, and Nana, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2025. She was born on November 4, 1941, the daughter of William Brainard Olney and Marian Webster Olney of Sodus, New York.

Sue grew up in Sodus, where she formed many lifelong friendships and deep ties to her community. She attended Colby-Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire. After graduation, she returned to New York and began her career as an Executive Assistant at Sear Brown.

In 1970, Sue married the love of her life, Verne Datthyn, and together they built a wonderful life and family. Sue devoted herself to raising their three children and was an active member of the Sodus community. Her warmth, kindness, and quiet strength touched everyone who knew her.

In 1995, The Datthyn Family moved to New London, New Hampshire, where Sue and Verne were able to enjoy their retirement together. They loved traveling and spending time with family, especially during vacations to Bennington, Vermont, Florida, and their cherished winter getaways in Palm Springs, California.

Sue was predeceased by her husband, Verne Datthyn; her son, William (Bill) Datthyn; and her parents, William and Marian Olney.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Sylvester (George) and Sarah Fagan (Jonathan); her grandchildren, Billy, Elizabeth, and Tommy; and her grand-puppy, Benny. She is also survived by her brother, Edward Olney, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

At this time, there will be no calling hours. A private family burial will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the William Olney Datthyn Scholarship Fund, awarded each year to the Most Outstanding Student and Athlete who exemplifies leadership, dedication, and determination.

Checks can be made payable to Sodus Central School (memo: William Olney Datthyn Scholarship Fund) and mailed to:

Sodus Central School Business Office

C/O Bob Burlee,

PO Box 220

Sodus, NY 14551

