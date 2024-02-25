Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 25th 2024, Sunday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Datthyn, Verne

by WayneTimes.com
February 25, 2024

Devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather

NEW LONDON, NH: Verne Datthyn of New London, NH passed away peacefully on February 21st with his daughters Susan and Sarah by his side. He was predeceased by his Sister Nancy Nageldinger and his Son William O. Datthyn.

Verne was brought up in Sodus, NY  where he served for many years in the Police Department, as well as serving on the Sodus Town Board for 16 years-4 terms elected by the people. After starting a family with his wife of 53 Years, Verne became Superintendent for The Village of Sodus Highway Department where he continued to serve the community he loved. Verne was also an active member of The First Reformed Church in Sodus.

In 1995, The Datthyn Family moved to New London NH where he was able to enjoy a much-deserved retirement. Verne enjoyed tinkering in the garage, long weekend getaways exploring New England Towns, spending winters in Palm Springs CA and most importantly being with his family.

Verne is survived by his wife Susan Olney Datthyn. His daughter Susan Sylvester-Husband George Sylvester-2 Children Billy and Elizabeth and his Grand Puppy Benny. Daughter Sarah Fagan-Husband Jonathan Fagan-Child Tommy. Brother In-Law Edward Olney-Late Wife Sue Olney and many Nieces and Nephews.

Verne carried many titles throughout his professional career. However, the most important titles were Husband, Dad, Papa and Pa.

There will be no calling hours at this time. A private burial will occur early Spring in Rochester NY.

In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to the William Olney Datthyn Scholarship Fund. All Donations can be made out to Sodus Central School (memo-William Olney Datthyn Scholarship Fund) Mailing Address: Sodus Central Jr/Sr High School, PO Box 220, Sodus NY, 14551 C/O Sheila Fisher.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Hooper, John

NEWARK: John Marshall Hooper, who had just celebrated his 61st birthday on January 26, was entered into rest on February 2, 2024, with family and friends by his side.  He was the son of Francis E. Hooper of Macedon, New York and Ann L. Simmons (deceased 6/4/23) of Newark, New York.  In his lifetime, John […]

Read More
Sloane, Dr. Douglas Mark

HYATTSVILLE, MARYLAND/NEWARK: Dr. Douglas Mark Sloane, esteemed nursing researcher and charismatic sociologist, deeply loved husband, father and “pop-pop”, and all around clever and generous optimist, hung up his well-worn high top all-star converse sneakers for good on February 19, 2024. He enjoyed 70 years of a very full life until an illness of several years […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square