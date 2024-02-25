Devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather

NEW LONDON, NH: Verne Datthyn of New London, NH passed away peacefully on February 21st with his daughters Susan and Sarah by his side. He was predeceased by his Sister Nancy Nageldinger and his Son William O. Datthyn.

Verne was brought up in Sodus, NY where he served for many years in the Police Department, as well as serving on the Sodus Town Board for 16 years-4 terms elected by the people. After starting a family with his wife of 53 Years, Verne became Superintendent for The Village of Sodus Highway Department where he continued to serve the community he loved. Verne was also an active member of The First Reformed Church in Sodus.

In 1995, The Datthyn Family moved to New London NH where he was able to enjoy a much-deserved retirement. Verne enjoyed tinkering in the garage, long weekend getaways exploring New England Towns, spending winters in Palm Springs CA and most importantly being with his family.

Verne is survived by his wife Susan Olney Datthyn. His daughter Susan Sylvester-Husband George Sylvester-2 Children Billy and Elizabeth and his Grand Puppy Benny. Daughter Sarah Fagan-Husband Jonathan Fagan-Child Tommy. Brother In-Law Edward Olney-Late Wife Sue Olney and many Nieces and Nephews.

Verne carried many titles throughout his professional career. However, the most important titles were Husband, Dad, Papa and Pa.

There will be no calling hours at this time. A private burial will occur early Spring in Rochester NY.

In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to the William Olney Datthyn Scholarship Fund. All Donations can be made out to Sodus Central School (memo-William Olney Datthyn Scholarship Fund) Mailing Address: Sodus Central Jr/Sr High School, PO Box 220, Sodus NY, 14551 C/O Sheila Fisher.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.