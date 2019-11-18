Powered by Dark Sky
November 18, 2019
Davenport, Donald G.

by WayneTimes.com
November 18, 2019

RESORT: Age 92, of Bay Bridge, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. Don was born May 26, 1927 in the Town of Huron, a son to the late Gordon and Margaret Gallagher Davenport. He and his wife Louise were owners of Davenport & Son Marina at Bay Bridge. He was predeceased by his wife Louise in 2017.  Survived by son, Donald Davenport (Sue Wren) of Wolcott; daughter, Michelle (Bruce) Peeso of South Carolina; 8 grandchildren, Julie (Roy) Guthman, Donald Davenport, Michael (Bobbie) Davenport, Shawn (Jamie) Davenport, Danielle (Drew) Hayes, Dylan Richardson, Samantha Peeso and Breanna Peeso; 16 great-grandchildren, Dakota, MacKaila, Miranda, DJ, Andrew, MacKenzie, Rebecca, Mark, Naomi, Melody, Sara, Cameron, Hunter, Harper Rey, Caleb and Colton; great-great granddaughter; 5 step-grandchildren, Wendy Wren, Corey Wren, Jeffrey Wren, Nicki Wren and Terri Brown; several step-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and extended family. Arrangements are by Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.

Local Weather

