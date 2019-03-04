Obituaries
David, Cheryl Heise
WILLIAMSON: Age 52, passed away unexpectedly on February 27th, 2019 at Rochester General Hospital. She is survived by her daughters, Christina Heise of Rochester and Joanne (Joseph) Barber of Newark; 5 grandchildren; siblings, Dawn Griffith of Williamson, Rose Pearce of Lockport, David Heise of Newark and Eugene Heise of Franklin County; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-6:00pm, Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where Funeral Services will start promptly at 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Lifetime Care Hospice, 800 W. Miller St. Suite #6, Newark, NY 14513. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Latest News
Community “Tax Blast” Day, March 9th
Once again, dedicated RSVP volunteers will prepare your NYS and Federal tax returns for FREE! Trained per IRS standards, the...
“Mamma Mia!” to be presented at Lyons High School, March 8-9
The Lyons High School, along with Lyons Community Players, has been chosen to produce the Blockbuster Hit Musical MAMMA MIA!...
This Week in High School Sports
Boys Varsity Basketball Thursday, February 28 Class B1 No. 2 Newark 59, No. 3 Hornell 48 (OT) N (18-3): Jayden...
Recent Obituaries
David, Cheryl Heise
WILLIAMSON: Age 52, passed away unexpectedly on February 27th, 2019 at Rochester General Hospital. She is survived by her daughters,...
Badger, Margaret M. (Heberger)
SODUS/PENFIELD: Saturday, March 2, 2019 at age 92. Predeceased by her husband, Spencer. Margaret is survived by 2 children, John...
Schmutzler, Barbara J.
CLYDE: Barbara J. Schmutzler, 83, of Clyde, NY passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at home. Born in Syracuse...