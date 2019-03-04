David, Cheryl Heise

WILLIAMSON: Age 52, passed away unexpectedly on February 27th, 2019 at Rochester General Hospital. She is survived by her daughters, Christina Heise of Rochester and Joanne (Joseph) Barber of Newark; 5 grandchildren; siblings, Dawn Griffith of Williamson, Rose Pearce of Lockport, David Heise of Newark and Eugene Heise of Franklin County; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-6:00pm, Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where Funeral Services will start promptly at 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Lifetime Care Hospice, 800 W. Miller St. Suite #6, Newark, NY 14513. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com