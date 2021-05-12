Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 12th 2021, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

David E. Vanderlinde

by WayneTimes.com
May 12, 2021

WILLIAMSON/SODUS: Age 67, passed away on October 31, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, John & Irene Vanderlinde; sister, Diane Vanderlinde; brother, John “Jack” Vanderlinde; brother-in-laws, Bernard Putman and Roland Schinsing. He is survived by his daughter, Alyssa Vanderlinde; 2 grandsons, Julian Vanderlinde and Jaeden Cacia; siblings, Donald (Georgia) Vanderlinde, Doris Schinsing and Deborah Putman; uncle, Martin “Tobey” Vanderlinde; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call 5:00pm-7:00pm Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where a Memorial Service will be held promptly at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or American Heart Assoc., 25 Circle St., Rochester, NY 14607. Interment at the convenience of the family in Sodus Rural Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

David E. Vanderlinde

WILLIAMSON/SODUS: Age 67, passed away on October 31, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, John & Irene Vanderlinde; sister, Diane Vanderlinde; brother, John “Jack” Vanderlinde; brother-in-laws, Bernard Putman and Roland Schinsing. He is survived by his daughter, Alyssa Vanderlinde; 2 grandsons, Julian Vanderlinde and Jaeden Cacia; siblings, Donald (Georgia) Vanderlinde, Doris Schinsing and Deborah […]

Read More
Cook, Ron A. “Cookie”

SODUS: Age 62, passed away at home on May 11, 2021. He was predeceased by his father, Fred. He is survived by his wife, Lori (Peck); children, J.D., Nate, Janey (Oliver) Tocci; granddaughter, Kiara Cook; mother, Agnes; siblings, Dale, Cathy (Tom) Watson; Cindy (Dan Kesel) Tack; stepchildren, Daniel (Kaytlynn) Buyck, Shane (Lindsey) Buyck, Kayleigh Buyck; […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square