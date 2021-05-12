David E. Vanderlinde

WILLIAMSON/SODUS: Age 67, passed away on October 31, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, John & Irene Vanderlinde; sister, Diane Vanderlinde; brother, John “Jack” Vanderlinde; brother-in-laws, Bernard Putman and Roland Schinsing. He is survived by his daughter, Alyssa Vanderlinde; 2 grandsons, Julian Vanderlinde and Jaeden Cacia; siblings, Donald (Georgia) Vanderlinde, Doris Schinsing and Deborah Putman; uncle, Martin “Tobey” Vanderlinde; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call 5:00pm-7:00pm Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where a Memorial Service will be held promptly at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or American Heart Assoc., 25 Circle St., Rochester, NY 14607. Interment at the convenience of the family in Sodus Rural Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com