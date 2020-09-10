Davis, Beverly (Mander)

DUBLIN VA./WOLCOTT N.Y.: Age 66, Beverly went to walk with the lord on Saturday September 5, 2020. Beverly was born to Leo & Marge Mander & Pauline & William Snow on December 23, 1953 She is survived by her loving husband Larry Davis of Dublin Va. And children Robert & Teri Wollek of Wolcott NY, Joseph & Michelle Wollek of Savannah NY, Migdalia Donzella of Lyons NY, Sunshine & Christopher Johnson of Dublin Va. and her faithful puppy/ bestfriend Mocha. Predeceased children, Simon & Christina Moore.She was a loving grandmother too Sara, David, Matthew, Kaitlin, Branden, Bruce, Chaz, Raeshell, and Missy. Beverly is survived by brothers William Mander, Don Sedore. sisters Deborah Martinez, Rose Jock, Eileen Linarez, Kathy Sedore wildey, Karla Sedore, Sharon Forjone Hiitchner, Barb Smith, Linda Scott and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers John Mander, Leo Mander, Edward Mander, Robbie Mander, Steve Sedore, and Randy Sedore, And sister Deidre Cook. Before settling in Virginia Beverly was a long time employee of Clear Plas Containers and Sugar Creek gas station. Beverly owned and ran Bev’s bait & stuff in Clyde NY. She loved dirt racing so much she sponsored the 5s race car owned and operated by Rich Swartout. When she moved to Virginia, Beverly was a long time manager of the Ironto location Stopin Truck Stop and assistant manager at a couple more locations. After retiring Beverly enjoyed helping out at the Pulaski Va. Moose lodge where she was a member, and loved going on the trips with the women of the lodge. If Beverly wasn’t helping out with the lodge you could catch her canning salsa from her husband Larry’s tomato plants or down by the river fishing for hours but her most favorite pastime was playing bingo and cards with family and friends. When Beverly was missing her grand kids nothing or no one was going to stop her from making that 11 hour drive to NY to be with them. She will be forever missed by family and friends. If you would like to donate donations can be made to the Pulaski Va. Moose lodge #2087, 4500 McAdams crossing Pulaski Va. 24301