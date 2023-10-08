Powered by Dark Sky
October 8th 2023, Sunday
Davis, Catherine A.

October 8, 2023

 LYONS: Catherine A. Davis, 68, went to be with her lord, Jehovah, on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Friends may call on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, from Noon-2 PM at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489

Catherine was born in Mansfield, PA., on May 22, 1955, the daughter of the late William and Barbara Keyes Schultz. For many years, she worked at McDonald’s in Williamson.

She is survived by two daughters Tracey (Larry) Patterson and Susan Davis; nine grandchildren Miguel, Seth, Javeon, Santana, Autumn, Andrew, Audrey, Aydrien and Hunter; three sisters Cynthia Schultz, Linda (Brinkman) Schultz, Shawn Moody; two brothers William Schultz Jr., Michael Durbin. She was predeceased by her husband Randall Davis, a daughter Jodie DeJesus; brother Mark Schultz.

