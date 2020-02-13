Davis, Charles Randall “Randy” 

May 31, 1956- February 5, 2020

CLIFTON SPRINGS: Passed away with his children by his side. Randy loved spending time with his family: children, Dana (Kelly) Davis of Farmington, NY and Theresa Davis of Decatur, Al; mother, Sharon (John) Barron: siblings, Bill (Deb) Davis, Belinda (Brian) Palmer, Llewella Davis; aunt, Cindy Oralls and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He enjoyed working as a paramedic for Rural Metro/Eastern and seeing the countryside as a driver for TransAm. Randy loved the outdoors, watching Syracuse sports, NASCAR, telling stories, sharing laughs, and keeping up with old friends. He always had a positive outlook on life and a great sense of humor. His generosity will not be forgotten by the many lives he touched. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. To leave the family an online condolence or to upload a photo, please visit www.fingerlakescremationllc.com.