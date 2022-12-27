Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 28th 2022, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Davis, Deborah  L.

by WayneTimes.com
December 27, 2022

LYONS/PALMYRA: Deborah  L. Davis, 64, died December 20, 2022. Services at the convenience of the family.

Deb was born in Lyons, March 1, 1958, daughter of Duane and Eleanor Tyler Wirth. She loves baking and had worked at Esters Restaurant , in Pennsylvania. She loved her children and grandchildren. She lived in Lyons originally then Palmyra, PA.

Survived by her children; Kitty Feliciano, Chrissy Moyer, Michael ( Porshia) Davis, grandchildren; Gage & Collin Feliciano, Carter & Ava Davis, grand puppies; Nikko & Foxy .

Brothers; Duane Wirth Jr. & Darian Wirth, sisters; Darla McDonald, Dawn Brett , sister-in-law; Sharon Davis. Predeceased by her husband; Mike Davis, Parents; Duane Wirth Sr. ,&  Eleanor Colf, in-laws; John & Nancy Davis, brother & sister-in-law; Scott & Donna Davis, also my several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. Arrangements by Schulz -Pusateri Funeral Home , 103 Maple Court, Newark, NY. 

Sent from my iPhone

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Davis, Deborah  L.

LYONS/PALMYRA: Deborah  L. Davis, 64, died December 20, 2022. Services at the convenience of the family. Deb was born in Lyons, March 1, 1958, daughter of Duane and Eleanor Tyler Wirth. She loves baking and had worked at Esters Restaurant , in Pennsylvania. She loved her children and grandchildren. She lived in Lyons originally then […]

Read More
Skinner, Lynnette

LYONS: Lynnette Skinner, 91, died surrounded be her family on Sunday (December 25, 2022) at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, N.Y. A funeral service will be held on Friday (December 30th) at 11:00 a.m. at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home 77 William St. in Lyons. Burial will follow in the South Lyons Cemetery.   […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square