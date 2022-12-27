Davis, Deborah  L.

LYONS/PALMYRA: Deborah L. Davis, 64, died December 20, 2022. Services at the convenience of the family.

Deb was born in Lyons, March 1, 1958, daughter of Duane and Eleanor Tyler Wirth. She loves baking and had worked at Esters Restaurant , in Pennsylvania. She loved her children and grandchildren. She lived in Lyons originally then Palmyra, PA.

Survived by her children; Kitty Feliciano, Chrissy Moyer, Michael ( Porshia) Davis, grandchildren; Gage & Collin Feliciano, Carter & Ava Davis, grand puppies; Nikko & Foxy .

Brothers; Duane Wirth Jr. & Darian Wirth, sisters; Darla McDonald, Dawn Brett , sister-in-law; Sharon Davis. Predeceased by her husband; Mike Davis, Parents; Duane Wirth Sr. ,& Eleanor Colf, in-laws; John & Nancy Davis, brother & sister-in-law; Scott & Donna Davis, also my several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. Arrangements by Schulz -Pusateri Funeral Home , 103 Maple Court, Newark, NY.

