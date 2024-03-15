Davis, Florence

NEWARK: Did you ever see one of Flo’s decorated cakes? Even better, did you taste one?

Did she decorate your wedding cake? How about a Birthday, Graduation, or Baby shower? Her sweet passion made us all happy.

Sadly, Florence died on March 12, 2024, at the age of 88. She grew up in Gorham with her parents, George and Nettie Clarke. She graduated with her very close friends in the class of 1953. They continue to celebrate as a class every year.

Flo was predeceased by her parents; her first husband, Michael J. Clement. They enjoyed twenty-one years together until his sudden death in 1977. They shared three children. Dean M. Clement (Kathy), Pamela A. Van Hall (Steven) and Alan J. Clement. Flo enjoyed forty-two years of marriage to Larry N. Davis until his death on March 28, 2020. They enjoyed so many wonderful trips together. They traveled across the country and found their winter home in Venice, Florida, where they could visit Flo’s sister, Doris Butler and her husband until their death. Summers were enjoyed at their cottage on Keuka Lake for many years.

Flo is survived by her children, Dean, Pam, and Alan. She was blessed with five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; her sister-in-law, Barbara Beukema.

She was an Auntie to her special nieces and nephews. She had many friends and family in Christ.

She was a life member of the Newark First United Methodist Church. Flo loved to sing. She always joined a choir wherever they were. She was boisterous with her love for music. Children would turn around in the pew ahead of us to see who was singing. She enjoyed reading and putting puzzles together. She loved spending time with her family.

The family will greet friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Newark First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main Street, Newark, NY 14513 where Flo’s funeral service will follow visitation. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, County Road 25, Clifton Springs, NY. A light lunch will be offered at the church following Flo’s burial.

Please consider gifts in Flo’s memory to either the House of John, 14 Spring Street. Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or Newark First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main Street, Newark, NY 14513.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com.