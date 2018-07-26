Davis James L. Jr.

EUREKA, CALIF.: James “Jim” Davis, passed away on July 10, 2018. He fought a battle against ALS for over a year. Jim was born November 25, 1934 in Newark, New York to Dr. James and Dorothy Davis. He was the 2nd born of four brothers, and graduated from Newark High School, Class of 1952 and 1953. While in high school, he received the ranking of Eagle Scout. Jim was a proud graduate of Syracuse University and Chapter President of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. He also was a graduate of the Command and General Staff College and became a Colonel in the USAR. Jim retired from the US Forest Service USDA after 37 years of public service, having served as District Ranger for Crescent R.D. Deschutes National Forest, Deputy Forest Supervisor for Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie NF, Forest Supervisor for Mendocino NF, and Six Rivers NF. He was the second person in the history of the Forest Service to be promoted directly from a District Ranger to a Forest Supervisor position. While working for Six Rivers, at the request of a US Congressman Bosco, Jim drafted the Federal Legislation for the 370,000 acre Smith River National Recreation Area and testified before Congress. While Jim was accomplished within his career, he was defined by his dedication and love for his family, friends, faith, and community. He was active in the Episcopal Christ Church in Eureka and served in Rotary (President Eureka Club), College of the Redwoods Foundation, serving as President for many of his involved years (1985 to 2018), Board of Directors Area 1 Agency on Aging, Clarke Memorial Museum , and a member of the Advisory Board for Santa Rosa Jr. College for over 25 years. In 2005, Governor Schwarzenegger appointed him as a State Commissioner to the California Commission on Aging; serving as Commission Chair for 2009 and 2010. Jim had a myriad of hobbies that included woodworking, gardening, photography, model railroading, backpacking/camping, genealogy, and travel. He remodeled our current home and created several pieces of furniture for family and friends. He could also be found behind the camera, as he loved to capture special moments, documenting family gatherings, trips, and adventures. Jim’s model railroading depicted significant locations and homes with attention to accuracy and detail. He relished in sharing his creations and speaking to the importance that each piece held. Jim’s love for the outdoors began at his family cottage known as “Seven Gables” on Sodus Bay, New York, where he would canoe and sail with his family. He continued backpacking and camping throughout his life and enjoyed many travels with family and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. James and Dorothy Davis, and two brothers, John Manwaring Davis M.D., and Robert (Robin) Chambers Davis. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, and his two daughters Deborah Nord (Jerry) and Rebecca Roberts (Tom). He was a proud grandfather to Jay Nord (Tracy), Jimmie Nord (Celia), and Paige Roberts, and his two great grandchildren, Lily and Sage Nord. He is also survived by his brother, David Winfield Davis (Fran) and many nieces and nephews. Please consider donations to the Jim and Shirley Davis scholarship fund at College of the Redwoods and/or the ALS Association.