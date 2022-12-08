Davis, Kenneth E. 

NEWARK: Retired Sergeant Kenneth E. Davis, 56, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his home.

The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark, NY. Kenny’s graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Newark Cemetery, North Main Street, Newark, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a favorite charity of your own choice in memory of Kenny.

Kenneth was born the son of Kenneth Davis and Dolores (Volpe) Scaildone on Saturday, May 28, 1966, in Newark, NY. Kenny graduated from Newark High School and then attended Rochester Institute of Technology, earning a bachelors degree in criminal justice. Kenny was a Newark police officer until he retired as a sergeant in 2013. While working for the Newark Police Department, he attended Keuka College, earning his masters degree in criminal justice. Kenny was a devoted police officer who enjoyed serving the Newark community for over twenty years.

Kenny will be survived by his children Morgan Davis and Kenneth Davis III; mother of his children, Christy Davis; his mother, Dee Scialdone; a sister, Bridgett (Chris) Melvin; uncle, Russell Volpe; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Kenneth was predeceased by his father, Kenneth Davis and his step-father, Richard Scialdone.

