Davis, Lawyer “Larry” 

NEWARK/PALMYRA: Lawyer “Larry” Davis, 88, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, with his family by his side at the House of John in Clifton Springs. A graveside service will be held on Saturday (April 4) at 1 p.m. in Riverview Cemetery, County Road 25, Clifton Springs, NY. Additionally, once the restrictions on public gatherings is lifted, Larry’s memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Newark, 301 South Main Street, Newark, NY. In memory of Larry, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to House of John, 14 Spring St, Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or First United Methodist Church of Newark, 301 South Main Street, Newark, NY. Larry will be remembered by his loving wife of 41 years, Florence “Flo” Davis; children Lee (Daniel Afonso) Davis, Pamela (Steven) Van Hall, Dean (Kathy) Clement and Alan Clement; five loving grandchildren. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com