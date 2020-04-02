Obituaries
Davis, Lawyer “Larry”
NEWARK/PALMYRA: Lawyer “Larry” Davis, 88, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, with his family by his side at the House of John in Clifton Springs. A graveside service will be held on Saturday (April 4) at 1 p.m. in Riverview Cemetery, County Road 25, Clifton Springs, NY. Additionally, once the restrictions on public gatherings is lifted, Larry’s memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Newark, 301 South Main Street, Newark, NY. In memory of Larry, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to House of John, 14 Spring St, Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or First United Methodist Church of Newark, 301 South Main Street, Newark, NY. Larry will be remembered by his loving wife of 41 years, Florence “Flo” Davis; children Lee (Daniel Afonso) Davis, Pamela (Steven) Van Hall, Dean (Kathy) Clement and Alan Clement; five loving grandchildren. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Latest News
Understanding the New CARES Act – Will I Get a Stimulus check?
PLEASE NOTE: I’ve gotten several questions from people who’d like their payment sent via direct deposit but don’t think the...
A century ago, sports rises from ravages of war and disease
By Tim Dahlberg AP Sports Writer The world in 1919 was hardly a place for fun and games. A war...
Questions remain on effectiveness of universal masking
Rochester, N.Y. (13WHAM) – As local and federal leaders mull the idea of “universal masking” to slow the spread of COVID-19,...
Recent Obituaries
Pearce, Dain L.
SODUS: Age 69, passed away unexpectedly at home March 30, 2020. Dain was born in Fulton NY to Giles and Julia...
Hayes, Bret Hamilton
60, of North Rose, passed away Thursday, April 02, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Lyons, son of...
Davis, Lawyer “Larry”
NEWARK/PALMYRA: Lawyer “Larry” Davis, 88, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, with his family by his side at...