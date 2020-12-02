SAVANNAH: Age 69, passed away unexpectedly on November 30, 2020 at Newark Wayne Hospital. Leo is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Linda; 4 children, Charles (Jessica) of Savannah, NY, Mark (Melissa) of Vinton, VA, Kimberlyn (Scott) of Savannah, NY and Keeley of Savannah, NY; 7 grandsons; 1 princess granddaughter; 1 great granddaughter; 3 sisters, Kathy Vreeland, Cindy Davis and Laurie Ammeraal of Askatula, FL; 1 brother, Robert Davis; in-laws, Richard and Merry VanBuren; along with a host of other family and friends. Leo was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Mildred Davis. Leo was a dedicated fireman and was a 50+ year member of the Savannah Fire Dept. He was retired from Suburban Propane, where he spent 30 years working. Friends and family are invited to call at 4pm on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 at the Savannah Fire Dept, 1770 Route 89 N, Savannah, NY 13146. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Savannah Fire Dept or the Eastern Wayne Ambulance in his memory. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.