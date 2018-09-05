Davis, Milton E.  “Davey”

MARION: Milton Davis passed away on September 2, 2018, surrounded by his family at the age of 75. Milton Engley Davis, known as Davey to his family, was born on August 4, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Milton Davis and Martha (nee Grinnell) Davis. Milton was also predeceased by his sister Margery Diamond. Milton graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1962. Milton served as a Marine for 4 years. He worked as a trainer at Xerox for many years. He married Deborah Soucy in 1983. They had two children, Matthew Milton Davis and Kimberly Jean (nee Davis) Nortier. Milton was a loving father and grandfather. He is remembered as someone who loved life. He was a wonderful role model to his children who he taught his knowledge of fishing and love of nature to. He loved tending to his yard and garden. He also enjoyed his daily walks with his dog yogi. Many memories were shared every summer among four generations at the Davis Family Cottage in Bayside, Maine. Milton gave the “gift of life” as a donor to our local bone and tissue bank so that others in need may benefit and be able to continue to live a more healthy, comfortable life. Milton is survived by his son Matthew Davis, daughter Kimberly Nortier, their respective spouses Allison Domzalski and Matthew Nortier; his sisters, Sandra Mathers and Elizabeth Tutein; grandchildren Leonard Matthew Nortier and Allie Jean Nortier, and his beloved dog Yogi.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate the life of Milton Davis on Friday, September 7, 2018 at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Route State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Visitation with family will be held from 10AM until 11AM when a memorial service to celebrate Milton’s life will be offered. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Milton’s memory can be made to a charitable organization of your choice. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.