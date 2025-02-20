Davis, Robert P. 

SAVANNAH: Bob Davis, 71, passed away Saturday evening, February 15, 2025 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Friends and family are invited to call, Saturday, February 22 from 1 – 3 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church Street, Savannah.

Bob was born on October 6, 1953 in Lyons to the late, Walter A. and Mildred D. (Jackson) Davis. He was a graduate of Alfred State. He owned and operated the family business “Davis Farms”.

Bob was known for his uncompromising work ethic and his huge heart. If you needed help, Bob was there. Need a tool? Go to Bob. Stuck in a ditch, go to Bob. He was idolized by his children and respected and revered by his friends and family. He will be dearly and deeply missed.

He is survived by his children Shannon Gates and Shawn Davis; grandchildren Seth and Cassandra Gates and Taylor Davis; sisters Cindy Davis, Kathy (Jim) Vreeland and Laura (Ray) Ammerael; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia and a brother Leo Davis.