What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Davis, Ruth E.

July 1, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

SODUS: Ruth E. Davis, 97, passed away Thursday evening, June 26, 2025 at Pines of Peace.

 Family and friends are invited to call, Wednesday, July 2 from 10:30 AM to 11 at the Bible Baptist Church, 6181 Ridge Road, Sodus. A memorial Service will follow at, 11, at the church. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Ruth was born April 15, 1928, in Sayre, PA, the daughter of the late Chester and Aimee (Benson) Wilson. She was employed as a guard for Doyle Detective Service where she worked in the lobby at Rochester Telephone.  She retired in 2003. Ruth enjoyed watching songbirds.

She is survived by her children Bonnie (Pete Wright) Beagle and Wayne (Chris) Kennedy; many grandchildren, nieces, nephew and cousins. 

Ruth is preceded in death by her husbands, Oscar Kennedy, Edward Thornton and Richard E. Davis; brother Robert:A. Wilson; daughter; Donna May Forgensi; and granddaughter Michelle.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker
1 2 3 251
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.