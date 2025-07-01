Davis, Ruth E.

SODUS: Ruth E. Davis, 97, passed away Thursday evening, June 26, 2025 at Pines of Peace.

Family and friends are invited to call, Wednesday, July 2 from 10:30 AM to 11 at the Bible Baptist Church, 6181 Ridge Road, Sodus. A memorial Service will follow at, 11, at the church. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Ruth was born April 15, 1928, in Sayre, PA, the daughter of the late Chester and Aimee (Benson) Wilson. She was employed as a guard for Doyle Detective Service where she worked in the lobby at Rochester Telephone. She retired in 2003. Ruth enjoyed watching songbirds.

She is survived by her children Bonnie (Pete Wright) Beagle and Wayne (Chris) Kennedy; many grandchildren, nieces, nephew and cousins.

Ruth is preceded in death by her husbands, Oscar Kennedy, Edward Thornton and Richard E. Davis; brother Robert:A. Wilson; daughter; Donna May Forgensi; and granddaughter Michelle.