Davis, Sharon A. (Gonyeau) 

WOLCOTT: Sharon Davis, 60, passed away on Sunday, April 27, 2025 at Newark Wayne Hospital.

In keeping with Sharon’s wishes there will be no public calling hours or service.

Sharon was born on June 25, 1964 in Lyons, NY the daughter of the late Leo G. and Betty J. (Lobdell) Gonyeau. She had a special love of animals and especially loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by husband Raymond; daughter Ashley Blackwell; sons Andrew (Ashley) and Ronny Gregg; sisters Leeat (Claude) Mullin III, Charmen Gonyeau, Elizabeth (Larry) Goodrich, Yvonne (Charles) Gleason, Agnes (Joe) Swarthout, Doreen (Bobby) Houghtelling; brothers Leo Gonyeau, Jr; grandchildren Martin, Clair, Alexandra, Amery, Drayvin and Lyndon; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her sisters Clare Rice and Roxanne Gonyeau and grandchild, Astdon.