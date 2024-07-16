Davis Sr., Lyle

CAYUGA: Lyle Davis Sr., 81, of Cayuga, passed away Friday, July 12, 2024. He was born August 27, 1942, son of the late Raymond Davis, and the late Mabel Lapp Davis. Prior to retirement he was a welder for the railroad. He loved to hunt , fish, build things, entertain people, and tell stories.

He is predeceased by his siblings, Durwood Davis, Raymond Davis Jr., and Beverly Smith.

Survived by his children, Lyle (Mary) Davis Jr. of Seneca Falls,Todd (Nilda) Davis Sr. of Newark, Deanna (Jim) Davis-Wiltsie of North Rose, Tonya (Tom) Kerr of Wolcott, brother, Everett (Noreen) Davis of Colorado Springs, sister, Eleanor Hood of Sodus, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Services will be private, burial will be in Rose Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Lyle’s name they may do so to the Cayuga Fire Department, 6233 Court St., Cayuga, NY 13034. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.

www.catoredcreek.com