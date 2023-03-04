Davis, Steven E.

HOLLEY/LYONS: Steven E. Davis went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the age of 76.

Friends and family are invited to the 1st Presbyterian Church of Holley on Saturday, March 18th at 11 AM for a memorial service.

Steve was born January 4, 1947, to the late James and Lorraine Davis of Lyons, NY. Steve graduated from Lyons Central school in 1966, and afterward, enlisted in the Army and served in Vietnam. Steve enjoyed directing choirs for many churches, drum corp music, and attending firemen’s parades. He also judged local parades for years. He enjoyed bowling, as well as watching the Buffalo Bills, the Yankees, and Syracuse basketball.

He is survived by his children Jeffrey (Marce Fisher) of Waterloo, Lisa (Chuck) Raes of Lyons, Timothy (Stacey Hand) of Dundee; grandchildren Peter and Jack Raes; one niece and two nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother Jim Davis of Rochester.

James R. Gray Funeral Home