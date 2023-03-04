Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
March 4th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Davis, Steven E.

by WayneTimes.com
March 4, 2023

HOLLEY/LYONS: Steven E. Davis went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the age of 76.

Friends and family are invited to the 1st Presbyterian Church of Holley on Saturday, March 18th at 11 AM for a memorial service. 

Steve was born January 4, 1947, to the late James and Lorraine Davis of Lyons, NY. Steve graduated from Lyons Central school in 1966, and afterward, enlisted in the Army and served in Vietnam. Steve enjoyed directing choirs for many churches, drum corp music, and attending firemen’s parades. He also judged local parades for years. He enjoyed bowling, as well as watching the Buffalo Bills, the Yankees, and Syracuse basketball.

He is survived by his children Jeffrey (Marce Fisher) of Waterloo, Lisa (Chuck) Raes of Lyons, Timothy (Stacey Hand) of Dundee; grandchildren Peter and Jack Raes; one niece and two nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother Jim Davis of Rochester. 

James R. Gray Funeral Home

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Telarico, Janet (Allen)

MARION: November 15, 1959-Februany 19, 2023 Marion, NY, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday Feb 19,2023 after a short battle with cancer. Janet survived by her beloved husband Daniel of 47 years, daughter Maria Telarico, son Joseph (Tabitha) Telarico, 2 granddaughters, Sydney Ekkebus and Kierstun Willhite. Brothers Richard Allen Sr., […]

Read More
Davis, Steven E.

HOLLEY/LYONS: Steven E. Davis went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the age of 76. Friends and family are invited to the 1st Presbyterian Church of Holley on Saturday, March 18th at 11 AM for a memorial service.  Steve was born January 4, 1947, to the late James and […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square