Davis, William

ROSE: William Davis, 87, passed away at Newark Wayne Hospital, March 24, 2022.

Billy was born to Cliff and Lena Davis, January 12, 1935. Growing up in the depression years, Billy learned the meaning of “useful stuff” from his parents. Nothing was wasted.

Billy was predeceased by his parents, Cliff and Lena Davis. Billy is survived by only his friendly neighborhood and thoughtful community.

Friends are invited to a graveside burial service at Rose Cemetery, Friday, April 01, 2022, at 3:00 PM. In memory of Billy’s love for animals please consider donating to the Wayne County Humane Society in Billy’s name, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com