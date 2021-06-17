Powered by Dark Sky
June 17th 2021, Thursday
×
Davison, Ann F.

by WayneTimes.com
June 17, 2021

NEWARK/WILLIAMSON: Ann F. Davison, 81, died on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 1-4 PM at the American Legion, August Mauer Post #286, 200 East Union St., Newark, NY..

Memorials in her name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.  

Ann was born in Lyons, NY on October 4, 1939 the daughter of the late Owen and Martha Allen Woodhams. She graduated from Sodus High School.  Over the years, Ann held various jobs in various industries. She loved new adventures  and opportunities.    

Ann is survived by her daughters Wendy Davison, Lori (Michael) Murphy; a son Daniel (Charity) Davison; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; a sister Linda (John) Baker; a brother Terry Woodhams. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth J. Davison in 2013

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

NEWARK/WILLIAMSON: Ann F. Davison, 81, died on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 1-4 PM at the American Legion, August Mauer Post #286, 200 East Union St., Newark, NY.. Memorials in her name may be made to the Wayne County […]

