Davison Barbara J. “Grandma Sunshine”

WAYLAND/SODUS: Barbara Davison, 79, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Vincent House in Wayland.

Barb was born the daughter of the late Edgar and Anna (Heinsbergen) Seymour.

She spent most of her life in the Wayne County area, growing up and attending schools in Red Creek, then raising their boys in Sodus. Barb spent her final years after Mike’s death in Wayland to be closer to her three grandsons.

Barb is predeceased by her husband, Robert “Mike” Davison and brothers, Edgar and Jim Seymour.

Barb will be remembered by her sons Ken (Karin) Davison of Wayland and Rob (Kim McMahon) Davison of Sodus; “Grandma Sunshine” to Everett, Ethan and Eli Davison of Wayland; sister, Jean Burm of Newark; brother, John Seymour of Red Creek; sister-in-laws, Linda Seymour of Rose and Carol (Ron) Baker of Sodus; many nieces and nephews.

All services will be private with a burial in Fairville Cemetery.

In memory of Barb, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Vincent House, 310 Second Ave, Wayland NY 14572.

