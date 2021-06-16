Dawes, Thomas R.

PULTNEYVILLE: Entered into rest peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on June 15, 2021 at age 100.

Predeceased by his former wife: Ann T. Washburn; infant daughter: Patricia Ellen and son: Timothy K. Dawes.

Thomas “Tom” Dawes was born on May 11, 1921 in England. He came to the United States at the age of two, graduating from Charlotte High School in 1939. Tom proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He was a college student when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. After he finished the semester, he enrolled in the Aviation Cadet Program in 1942. He also served in the Korean War and in Turkey for 6 months during Vietnam. He retired after 26 years of military service and has been a member of the Williamson American Legion for over 30 years. He also was a member of the Pultneyville Mariners Club for 50 plus years. Tom has resided in Pultneyville since 1969 and remained active in his community, church and church choir.

Survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Lorraine; children: Tom (Andy) Dawes, Liz (Ben) Minier; Barbara and Tom (Deb) DeRoo, Sandra (Larry) Lagree, and Sharon (Ken) Dzielak; (16) grandchildren; (23) great grandchildren; brothers in law: Richard (Kay) and Jon Montondo; many extended family members and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Tuesday) June 22, 2021 from 5pm - 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson NY. Tom’s funeral service will be held on (Wednesday) June 23, 2021 at 11am at the Pultneyville United Methodist Church. Private burial with military honors in Lake View Cemetery.

In loving memory of Tom, donations can be made to the Pultneyville United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com