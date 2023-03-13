Dawley, William E.

SAVANNAH: Age 79, went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2023, at his home with family by his side.

Bill was a veteran of the US Navy and held positions at Parker Hannifin, Semble, and TRW before his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his “critters”; anything from chickens, ducks, geese and many dogs. He and his wife, Diane Haremaker, worked together to make their house a home. They were married over 46 years, before her death in 2017.

Bill is survived by his children Janette (Steve), Denise, and Rodney (Kathy); grandchildren, Whitney, Kevin, Brandon, David Nicholas, Lane;7 great grandchildren, sister, Patricia (Henry) Brown, brothers in law, John (Linda) and David (Emily) Behm, close friend, David Fisk and many nieces and nephews.

Bill was also predeceased by his parents Robert & Wanda, Sara Woodlege Dawley, and son in law, Fred Gaylord.

There will be no calling hours, and burial will be at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at the family home in Savannah on June 3, 2023.