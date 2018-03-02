De Witt, Elizabeth J.

EAST PALMYRA: Elizabeth De Witt (Nana) of East Palmyra went to her heavenly home on Thursday (March 1, 2018) at the age of 91. She was born at home in Marion, New York on May 15, 1926. Elizabeth grew up in Marion and after graduation from Marion High School she took a job at the Williamson Hardware. She worked there until she met and married her husband, William, on November 26, 1949. They moved to East Palmyra where she remained until her passing. She was a stay at home mom while her children were growing up. Later, she took a job cooking at the East Palmyra Elementary School. She was transferred to Kelly School in Newark where she worked until her retirement. Elizabeth became known as the Doughut and Cookie Lady, providing these treats for all the schools in the district. Upon retirement Elizabeth became a member of the Red Hatter’s group, and the Tuesday Lunch Bunch. She enjoyed visiting with friends on many social occasions. She was a member of the East Palmyra Fire Department Auxiliary and loved working at their chicken barbecues. She was a familiar face at the voting polls, having worked many years at the East Palmyra polling place. She was also a trustee of the East Palmyra Cemetery Board. Elizabeth loved her church, the East Palmyra Presbyterian Church and was involved in all the church’s activities. Over the years, she served several terms as Trustee. She was the Treasurer of the Women’s Group. Elizabeth was an excellent record-keeper and served as the Clerk of Session for 23 years. She was predeceased by her husband William De Witt, mother Fanny Witherden Petty and father Harold Petty, her brothers Glenn and Herbert, her sister Dorothy Weaver and her grandson Timothy Leasure. Elizabeth is survived by her daughters Elaine (Jack) Leasure, Deborah (Steven) KcKeown and Cynthia (John) Thompson and her loving grandchildren Susan, Kimberly, Kevin, Michael, Christopher, Katelyn and Heather. She also was adored by her six great-grandchildren Traci, Tiffany, Abbey, Aidan, Shea and Alessandro. Friends may call from 3 -7 PM on Wednesday (March 7th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. The funeral service will be at 11 AM on Thursday (March 8th) at the East Palmyra Presbyterian Church. A reception to follow at East Palmyra Fire Hall. A private burial will be in the East Palmyra Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be made to the East Palmyra Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund or to the East Palmyra Fire Department Auxiliary. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome