NEWARK: Bonnie L. Dean 72, died Saturday Feb. 20,2021. Services at the convenience of family. Memorials to ElderOne, Technology Park, Newark. Bonnie was born in Brockport, July 15,1948. She worked for Ultalife, She attended New Horizon Assembly of God in Lyons. Survived by 4 sons: Wayne (Jennifer) Quackenbush of Sodus, Robert (Dawn Brett of Newark, Rebel Brett of Ohio, David Brett of North Carolina. 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 1 brother John Flugel, 5 sisters Terri, Linda, Norma, Caroline, & Judy, all of Albion. Aunt Joyce Smith of Kentucky. Predeceased by mother Awanda Brooks & grandmother Iva Kenyon. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com