February 10th 2021, Wednesday
Dean, John L.

by WayneTimes.com
February 10, 2021

WOLCOTT: Age 75, passed away at Rochester General Hospital on February 8, 2021. He was predeceased by his brother, Tim Dean and sister, Carolyn Harper. John is survived by his son, Erik Dean from Fairville; his siblings, Brian Dean of Arizona, Susan (Richard) Benwitz of Wolcott, Peter (Penny) Dean of Wolcott;  and a host of friends from Wolcott which consisted of everyone who knew him.There will be a “Celebration of Life” at the convenience of the family when the weather is nicer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wolcott VFW, 10675 Ridge Rd., Wolcott, NY, NY 14590. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Wolcott, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.

