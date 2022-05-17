Dean, Jr., Joseph R.

MACEDON: Joseph, age 64, passed away at home on Saturday, May 14, 2022, after a valiant five-year battle with cancer.

Joseph was born on September 15, 1957, in Syracuse, NY, and predeceased by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Joan (Hourigan) Dean. Joseph is survived by his wife Paula (Bartz) Dean; daughters, Mandy (Jeffrey) Sanford of Bethesda, MD, and Emily Dean of Virginia Beach, VA. Joseph is also survived by sisters, Mary (David) Bittel of Syracuse, Deborah Dean of Port St. Lucie, FL, Therese Dean of Syracuse, Victoria (Robert) Pezzini of Hull, MA, Veronica Whipple of Syracuse; brother, William Dean of Canandaigua; mother-in-law, Norma (late Norman) Bartz; brother-in-law, Gary (late Mary) of Bradenton, FL; sisters-in-law, Lisa Wall of Alexander, Jodi (Robert) Hollwedel of Bethany; several nieces and nephews, along with furry friend, Tucker (Fatty).

Joe married his wife, Paula, on May 26, 1990, at St. Cecilia Church in Solvay, NY, and they made their family home in Macedon. Joe worked as an engineer in the manufacturing industry at General Electric in Syracuse, Bell Aerospace in Niagara Falls, IEC in Newark, Harris in Rochester, API Technologies (formerly SenDec) in Fairport, Northrop Grumman in Buffalo, and was also sole proprietor of MicroTest in Macedon. Joe enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing, tinkering in his barn, and driving around in his BMW convertible. Joe is remembered for his ability to strike up a conversation with anyone, always ready to lend a helping hand and, especially, his quick wit and sense of humor.

Calling hours will be offered from 5-7 PM on Monday (May 23) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday (May 24), 11 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 52 W. Main St., Macedon NY. He will be laid to rest in Macedon Village Cemetery.

Donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to Rochester Regional Hospice ATTN: Foundations, 330 Monroe Ave, Rochester, NY 14607, or Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. To leave the family an online condolence please visit Joseph’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.