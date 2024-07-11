Powered by Dark Sky
July 11th 2024, Thursday
Dean Sr., Adam J.

by WayneTimes.com
July 11, 2024

BLOOMFIELD: Adam J. Dean, Sr., age 48, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.  He is survived by his son, Adam J. Dean, Jr. (Katie Lamarco); mom and stepdad, Sandra and Gary Winch; father, Richard Dean; two brothers, Rich (Kelly) Dean and Craig Dean; two nieces and three nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins; best friend, Jeremy Cook; and beloved dog, Lulu.

Friends may call Wednesday, July 17, from 4-6pm, at Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., 2 South Ave., Bloomfield.  His memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home.  Memorial contributions may be made to the Ontario County Humane Society, 2976 Co. Rd. 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424.  Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com. 

Recent Obituaries

