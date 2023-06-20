DeAngelo, Paul Andrew

Beloved …Paul Andrew DeAngelo

PALMYRA: Passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his home in Palmyra, NY. He is survived by his brother Tom (Cagla) DeAngelo of Chester Springs, PA. Paul was born July 16, 1952, in Rochester and was the son of Frank and Katherine DeAngelo. He was a lifelong resident of Palmyra, where many fondly knew him as the “Space Monkey”. Paul attended school in Palmyra and worked at Ziggy’s Car Care for many years. He was a fixture on Hyde Parkway for over sixty years and was often seen cruising down the street on his mower. Paul will be remembered, by his neighbors and friends, for his cheerfulness and wit. A conversation with him could brighten their day. He will also be remembered for his encyclopedic knowledge of Rock-N-Roll music which he was always ready to share. Paul will be dearly missed by us all.

Friends may call, on Friday, July 7, 2023 from 10-11AM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 123 East Jackson Street, Palmyra, NY 14522; where a service will follow at 11AM. Interment will be in St. Anne’s Cemetery, Palmyra, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to Lollypop Farm (Humane Society of Greater Rochester), 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450. Please visit the tribute wall for Paul’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo.