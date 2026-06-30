DeBack, Gerald I.

Williamson - Gerald I DeBack, 96 entered eternal rest on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

The family is planning a private service. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.

Gerald was born in Marion, New York, and raised in Williamson, where he graduated from Williamson High School. During his younger years, he served as a reservist, standing watch and helping monitor the skies for enemy aircraft.

He began his career with Garlock Inc. He later served as a plant supervisor for Seneca Foods in Williamson, NY, and eventually retired from Applicoat, where he also held the position of plant manager.

Gerald had a deep love for Sodus Point and enjoyed boating. He was devoted to his beloved dog, Toby.. Family meant everything to Gerald, and he especially cherished the simple tradition of gathering with loved ones on Sunday mornings for coffee and doughnuts. He and his wife, Shirley, shared a love of travel and created many wonderful memories together through their adventures.

He will be remembered by his wife of seventy six years, Shirley (Collier) DeBack; daughters, Kathleen (Tom) Johns, Julie (Doug) DeBadts, Joan (Randall) Coe, and son, Andrew (John Windt) DeBack; thirteen grandchildrren and twenty-seven great grandchildren; son-in-law, Mitch Fisk; many extended family and friends.

Predeceased by his daughter, Carol Fisk in 2026. his parents, Isaac and Leona (DeFisher) DeBack; and his three sisters.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Williamson, P.O Box 104, Williamson, NY 14589.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.youngfuneralhomeny.com