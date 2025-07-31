DeBadts, D. Evelyn (Tack) 

SODUS: Evelyn DeBadts, 96, passed away peacefully Thursday, July, 17, 2025 at her home with her family by her side.

Friends and family were invited to calling hours Monday, July 21, from 2:00 – 5:00 PM, at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main Street, Sodus. Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 22 at 11 AM at the First Presbyterian Church, 31 W. Main St., Sodus. Burial will be at the Sodus Rural Cemetery immediately following.

Evelyn was born July 4, 1929, in Sodus, the daughter of the late Abram and Louise (Schaffer) Tack. After graduating high school, she worked in advertising for Colonial Sales, then became a beautician, but always wanted to be a teacher. She was also, along with her husband Junior, owner of Lake Breeze Fruit Farms. She loved to cook, and was known as the “Soup Lady” at the farm, as well as her winter home in Florida. If you asked for her receipe she would gladly give it, but always leave out one key ingredient. She loved kids. Despite the fact she already had a houseful of her own, the cousins used to stay at the house and work during cherry season. She was a 4-H leader, for Lake Side 4H club for the area kids. Over the years Evelyn hosted many exchange students, many of whom remain part of the family. She was actively involved in the Republican Committee for many years and established the Sodus Republican “Great Pumpkin” fund raiser. She hosted school groups for apple tours at the farm, was a Red Hat Society member and kept up with her Lake Breeze, Old Forge and Florida Condo homes. You could always count on her freezer and cupboards to be stocked with ice cream and snacks for everyone who popped in!

She is survived by her children: Shann (Robert) Chase, Jr., Alan (Sandra) DeBadts and significant other, Judy Tingue, Karin (Thomas) Jagger, Roger Legg (son-in-law), Robert (Julia) Debadts, Sr., Jeffrey (Franceen) DeBadts, special “Dutch” daughter, Willemina (Willem) VanBeekhoff, 12 grandchildren, many great-granchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Abram DeBadts, Jr. and daughter, Cheryl Legg. Evelyn, also known as the “Barbara Stanwyck” of the Lake Breeze Fruit Farm, would like it known: “She had a good life, she has no regrets. She has a wonderful family. They had their ups and downs, but always came up."