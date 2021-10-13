DeBadts, Gary C.

SODUS: Gary C. DeBadts, 64, of Sodus, New York, passed away peacefully at his home on October 9th, 2021 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Gary was born on October 6th, 1957 to Jay and Laura (Puls) DeBadts.

Upon graduating from Sodus Central School in 1975, Gary continued to work for his father’s farm, Jay R. DeBadts and Sons’ Fruit Farms, becoming a co-owner of the farm after his father’s passing. Gary spent many years working alongside his family, in every kind of weather, to protect and grow his crops with specialized knowledge and care. Gary enjoyed hunting, exploring on his RTV with his wife and beloved Golden Retrievers, and rooting for the Buffalo Bills.

Gary was a caring and loving husband to his wife, Dawn. He was a kind and supportive father to Adam and Michael (Kristen) DeBadts, as well as an amazing dad he didn’t have to be to Sean (Jennifer) Swan-Leuze and Danielle Simpson. In addition to his wife and children, Gary is also survived by his siblings, Doug (Julie) DeBadts, Diane (John) Hanna, and Dan (Cindy) DeBadts, his grandchildren, Hadyn, Hannah, Heidi, Justin, and Dax, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Gary’s family expresses loving gratitude to all of his care providers, physicians, and nurses, especially those from Lifetime Hospice Care.

A private church ceremony for immediate family will be held in Gary’s honor. A gathering for friends and family in celebration of Gary’s life will be held at the Williamson Driftriders Snowmobile Club (7639 North Centenary Road in Sodus) on Saturday, November 13th, 2021 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, Gary’s family requests that donations be made to the Morris Animal Foundation’s Golden Retriever Lifetime Study. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.

“And on the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, ‘I need a caretaker.’ So, God made a farmer.” -Paul Harvey