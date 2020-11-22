DeBadts, Inez (Babe) L.

SODUS, NY/JOHNSTOWN, PA: Inez (Babe) L. DeBadts, 95, passed away on November 12th, 2020, in Johnsontown, PA. She was born August 11th, 1925 in Alpena, MI, a daughter to David and Beatrice Goulette. Babe spent most of her life living in Sodus, NY and wintering in FL after her retirement from the Sodus Central School District where she was a bus driver for many years. She enjoyed camping, hunting, trapping and fishing especially on the Bog River in Tupper Lake, NY and on the St. Lawrence River. She loved spending time outdoors with family, friends and her beloved fur babies. She is survived by her son, Darryl (Toby) (Carol) DeBadts of Winter Haven, FL; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her brothers, Paul (Jennie) Goulette of Lyons, NY and Jim (Marie) Goulette of Wilkesboro, NC. Babe was predeceased by her parents; husband, Earl DeBadts; sons, Rick DeBadts and Barry J (BJ) (Debbit) DeBadts; daughters, Darlene (Pinky) Irwin and Bonnie Barclay (Rodney); grandson, Jeramy Barclay and brothers, Cecil Goulette and William Goulette. Burial and service will be held at the Sodus Rural Cemetery, Sodus, NY, with a date and time to be determined in the near future. Masks and social distancing required. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to the Human Society of Wayne County in Lyons, NY in her name. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home of Sodus, NY.