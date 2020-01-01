DeBrine, Curtis Cook

MT. STERLING, KENTUCKY: Curtis Cook DeBrine, 76, of Mt. Sterling, passed away Monday evening, December 30, 2019 at Thomson-Hood Veteran Hospital in Wilmore, Kentucky. He was born in Sodus, New York, on August 26, 1943 to the late Lloyd Van and Ruth Cook DeBrine. Curtis became a member of First Christian Church in Mt. Sterling upon moving to the area five years ago from Williamson, New York. He was a United States Army Veteran, retired from the Eastman Kodak Company and dedicated his life to helping others, especially children. While living in Williamson, Curtis served as both an Elder and a Deacon of Williamson Presbyterian Church as well as a youth group leader for twenty-seven years. He enjoyed coaching youth softball, basketball, and tutoring reading students. Along with his wife Joann, they served as advisors for A.F.S. (American Field Service) an international program dedicated to placing both foreign and domestic exchange students with “host families”. Curtis lived a full life and his friends, family, and communities will miss him dearly. He is survived by his loving wife, Joann DeBrine of Mt. Sterling; daughter, Deanna Mascle (Tod) of Mt. Sterling; son, Jeremy DeBrine (Christine) of Lake Oswego, Oregon sister, Bonnie DeHollander (Duane) of Webster, New York; and three grandchildren, Noah Mascle of Mt. Sterling and Abigail DeBrine and Owen DeBrine, both of Lake Oswego, Oregon. Visitation will from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at First Christian Church of Mt. Sterling with a service immediately following at 2 p.m. The Revs. Scott Holley and Michelle Ballard officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Christian Church Youth Group, 222 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, 40353. Guestbook at: www.coffmanfuneral.com Arrangements under the direct care of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory.