BRIGHTON/MACEDON: Passed away August 9, 2020. Predeceased by his father Gerald. Survived by his wife Amy; son, Alex Moran; mother, Gladys DeBruyne; siblings, Timm (Sue) DeBruyne, Patti (Frank) Dunn; 3 nephews; 2 nieces and 4 great nieces. David was the owner of DeBruyne Tax and Accounting of Macedon. In lieu of flowers donations in David’s name can be made to the SPCA Serving Wayne County. To leave an online condolence go to: www.miller1889.com