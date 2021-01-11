DeBruyne, Laverne

BONITA SPRINGS, FL: Age 90, passed away peacefully with his wife of 68 years, Sylvia, by his side on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Laverne was the only child of the late Isaac (Ike) and Cornelia (Katie) DeBruyne (the old Dutch spelling was de Bruijne). Laverne attended school in Marion, New York. He grew up working on family farms in Wayne County. Laverne served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 on assignments in U.S. bases and abroad in Kaiserslautern, southern Germany, and with the 432 Engineering Construction Batillion in France. Laverne married Sylvia Jane Wisse (DeBruyne) in June of 1952, while home from leave. They lived in Webster, NY, for over 20 years and Fairport, NY, for over 40 years. Only recently, October, 2019, they moved to Bonita Springs, FL, to be near family. Vern worked for Gleason Works in Rochester, New York, for 35 years. He thrived in a second career as an Antique Dealer for another 30 years. He had numerous activities and hobbies including gardening, wood working, Boy Scouts, fishing, Euchre, and collecting. Vern is survived by his children Ginny Asgeirsson (Otto) of Estero, Florida; Jeff DeBruyne (Kathy) of Gloucester, Virginia; and Les DeBruyne (Patti) of Cary, North Carolina. He is also survived by six grandchildren (Erika Asgeirsson, Amanda Asgeirsson, Kevin DeBruyne, Jodi DeBruyne, Matthew DeBruyne, and Nicole DeBruyne and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janice and Neil Petty. Laverne was a devoted son and loving husband and father. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A memorial service in the Rochester area is being planned for a later date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Open Door Mission (Rochester, NY), South Perinton United Methodist Church (Fairport, NY), or National Kidney Foundation.