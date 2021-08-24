DeBruyne, Richard D.

MARION: Entered into rest on August 19, 2021 at the age of 81. Predeceased by his sister, Kathy Healy. Survived by his loving wife, Barbara of 23 years; daughters, Kristen DeBruyne, Andrea (Scott) Simpson, Pamela DeBruyne, Erin Grier and Kathaleen Cortes; 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, sister, Damaris Shaffer; long time special friend, Carl German; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Richard was a Sharp Shooter in the US Army where he proudly served his Country. He was a member of the Mendon Gun Club and a life member of the Walworth Gun Club. He retired from Kodak after 36 years.

Friends and family are invited to a Graveside Service, 10AM Thursday, August 26th at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 6632 NY-96A, Romulus, NY 14541. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com