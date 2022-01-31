DeBruyne Sylvia J.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL: Sylvia DeBruyne, 90, passed away on January 25, 2022, just days before her 91st birthday. During her battle with Alzheimer’s disease, she was surrounded by her family, their love, and many wonderful caregivers who are comforted believing her lifelong memories will now be returned to her.

Sylvia was the oldest daughter of the late Marinus Wisse and Cornelia (Katie) Wisse (Dey). Sylvia attended school in Marion, NY. She and her sister, Janice, grew up on the family’s farm in Wayne County, NY; Sylvia often talked about riding the celery planter. She married Laverne W. DeBruyne, while he was home from military leave, in June of 1952. They lived in Webster, NY, for over 20 years and Fairport, NY, for over 40 years. In October of 2019, they moved to Florida to be near family. Sylvia worked many years for Star Supermarkets in Webster, NY, and then alongside her husband in their antique business for 30 years. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, playing the piano, and attending church functions.

Sylvia was predeceased by her devoted husband, Laverne, of 68 years. She is survived by her children Ginny Asgeirsson (Otto) of Estero, Florida; Jeff DeBruyne (Kathy) of Gloucester, Virginia; and Les DeBruyne (Patti) of Cary, North Carolina. She is also survived by grandchildren (Erika Asgeirsson, Amanda Asgeirsson, Kevin DeBruyne, Jodi DeBruyne, Matthew (Anna) DeBruyne, and Nicole DeBruyne) and sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Neil Petty.

Sylvia was a devoted daughter and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A memorial service in the Rochester area is being planned for both Sylvia and Laverne in the summer of 2022. To honor Sylvia, please consider donating to South Perinton United Methodist Church in Fairport, NY (http://southperintonumc.org/) or Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/).