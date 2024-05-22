DeBryne, Virginia May

MARION/WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on May 22, 2024 at age 91.

Predeceased by her husband: Peter DeBryne, Jr.; sister: Phyllis Haywood.

Ginny graduated from Marion High School on June 22, 1951. She married Peter DeBryne on June 11, 1952 and settled in Williamson. She worked at Crawford’s Florist, Seneca Foods, and later retired from Sarah Coventry. Ginny lovingly cared for her husband for many years. She enjoyed cooking, animals and most importantly tending to her family.

Ginny is survived by her children: Tammy (Frank) Saeva, John DeBryne and Jeff (Tristine) DeBryne; grandchildren: Brandon (Rachel) and Maria Saeva; great grandchildren: Ally, Alex and Andrew Saeva; many extended family members and friends.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial in Marion Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Newark Wayne Hospital, Newark Manor Nursing Home, Dr. Krishna Persaud and the fantastic ladies from the Ontario Loan Closet.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com