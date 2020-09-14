DeBuyser, Marvin R.

SODUS POINT: Marvin passed away peacefully at Newark Wayne Community Hospital, September 10th, 2020 after a 14 month battle with Cancer. Marvin was predeceased by his parents, Emiel and Dorothy DeBuyser; his brothers, Larry and David DeBuyser and his sister, Gene DeBuyser. Marvin is survived by his wife, Jeanette DeBuyser; his children, Neil (Charlie) DeBuyser, Angela DeBuyser and Joshua Beck; several grandchildren, AbbyRae DeBuyser, Micayla O’Neil, Jacob DeBuyser, Aurora Shaw, Sterling Shaw; and great grandson, Micah Rivas- Vargas. Marvin was in the Navy for 5 years before starting a career. He worked at Kodak for 25 years before retiring in 1992. Marvin was also a Volunteer Fireman for Sodus Point for many years. After retirement Marvin also worked for RG&E, as well as Walmart for many years. Marvin was an avid fisherman and loved spending as much time fishing or by the water as possible. He especially loved his yearly trips to Black Lake with his family every June. He also enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandchildren. Marvin was also a great “father & grandfather” figure to many people. He has several that love him dearly. Donations can be made in Marvin’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital Cancer Research Institute Web Donation, 29 Broadway, Floor 4. New York, NY 10006-3111 or Wounded Warrior Project, 370 7th Ave, Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001. A “Celebration of Life” will be held at 3:00pm, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Sodus Point Beach Pavilion. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com